Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,860,000 after acquiring an additional 385,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,571,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,288,000 after buying an additional 423,918 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

