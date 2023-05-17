Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.41.

Insider Activity at American Express

American Express Price Performance

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $149.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.12. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.