Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 1,045 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 43.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after buying an additional 6,080,975 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 470.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,760,000 after buying an additional 3,229,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,192,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,224,000 after buying an additional 502,756 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $104.65.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.