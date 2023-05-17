Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 8,701 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.