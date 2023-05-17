Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.21% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3,619.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. 46.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Energy Fuels

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $32,108.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 624,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CLNE opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.