Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,961 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 505,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $960,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Altria Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

