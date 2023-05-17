Multichain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.81 Million (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for about $7.99 or 0.00029254 BTC on popular exchanges. Multichain has a total market cap of $146.76 million and $1.81 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Multichain has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

