My DeFi Pet (DPET) 1-Day Volume Hits $773,369.96

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $951,210.74 and $773,369.96 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,697 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

