MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Buys Shares of 35,895 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.57. 203,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

