MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Invests $318,000 in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,057. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $44.22.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

