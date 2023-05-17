MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,720,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 5.9% of MY Purposeful Wealth CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,029,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169,976 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,748,000 after acquiring an additional 125,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,447,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IUSG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.97. 65,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.15. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $76.95 and a 52-week high of $99.48.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.