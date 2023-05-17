MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $549,727,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,676,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 128,232 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,628,000 after acquiring an additional 508,310 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,286,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,182,000 after acquiring an additional 195,016 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,997. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

