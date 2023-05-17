MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. Takes $576,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPEM. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,555,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,372,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,082 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. 313,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,161. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

