NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVCGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NanoViricides stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $12.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.07.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

