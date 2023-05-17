National Bank Financial Boosts Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Price Target to C$10.00

Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Kestrel Gold Stock Down 11.1 %

Shares of CVE KGC traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.04. The company had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,682. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.32. Kestrel Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

