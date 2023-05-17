National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Director Ernest G. Burgess III Buys 2,300 Shares

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) Director Ernest G. Burgess III acquired 2,300 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $135,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

National HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $58.68. 32,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.74 million, a PE ratio of 47.71 and a beta of 0.29. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $51.56 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $264.55 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.07%.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,848,000 after buying an additional 274,439 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $4,623,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National HealthCare by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,304,000 after buying an additional 37,531 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the third quarter worth about $2,218,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised National HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Featured Stories

