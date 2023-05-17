NEAR Protocol Trading Up 4.4% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $59.52 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00006202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00055310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00039857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00019594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 905,704,183 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 905,704,183 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.67423286 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 241 active market(s) with $49,763,049.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.