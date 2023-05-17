Neo (NEO) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Neo has a market cap of $671.10 million and approximately $27.17 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.51 or 0.00034825 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neo

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

