Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 3,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,518. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 22.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

