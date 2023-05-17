Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,565 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for about 2.3% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.40% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $24,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,224,000 after purchasing an additional 945,309 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 565,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 450,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,933. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. CIBC raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

