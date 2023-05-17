Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 234,796 shares during the quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Tower Semiconductor worth $12,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,757. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.16. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $403.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

