Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Has $26.81 Million Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,105 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 362,400 shares during the period. InMode makes up 2.5% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.90% of InMode worth $26,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InMode by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,991 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after acquiring an additional 98,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of INMD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 244,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,726. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 2.07.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

