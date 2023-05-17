Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208,410 shares during the quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.60% of Korn Ferry worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 253.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 606,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,254,000 after buying an additional 435,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 406.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after buying an additional 278,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after buying an additional 253,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,364,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after buying an additional 240,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Korn Ferry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.96. 52,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,494. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

