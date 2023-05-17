Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 118,255 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 118,255 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries accounts for 1.9% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $20,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.80.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.88. 68,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,844. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.33 and a twelve month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Recommended Stories

