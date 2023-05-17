Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 2,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 49,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Nexalin Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

Get Nexalin Technology alerts:

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexalin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexalin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.