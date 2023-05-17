NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.88

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON NESF opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.32) on Wednesday. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 95.39 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 123 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The company has a market cap of £622.12 million, a PE ratio of 475.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.45.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

