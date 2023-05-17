NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.88

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON NESF opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.32) on Wednesday. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 95.39 ($1.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 123 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a current ratio of 13.98 and a quick ratio of 13.96. The company has a market cap of £622.12 million, a PE ratio of 475.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.45.
