NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Stock Price Down 5.4%

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

