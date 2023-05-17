NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.70. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 37,600 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of NightHawk Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50.

NightHawk Biosciences ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.04). NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.69% and a negative net margin of 680.48%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHWK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in NightHawk Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NightHawk Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

