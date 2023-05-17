Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,398 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nordson worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $214.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.68. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

