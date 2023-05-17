Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Lessened by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $24,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $306,613,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.80. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.