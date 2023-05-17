North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,269,000 after acquiring an additional 113,433 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Oshkosh by 8.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

OSK traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.89. 124,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Stories

