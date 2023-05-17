North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,668. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

