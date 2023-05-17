North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $416.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

