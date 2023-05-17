North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $127.55. 127,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average of $119.63. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

