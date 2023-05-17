North Star Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 121.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,856 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.08. 2,390,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,346,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

