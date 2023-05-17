North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.62. The company had a trading volume of 436,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,965. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.23. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.