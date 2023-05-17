North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,035 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.01. 18,261,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,440,348. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

