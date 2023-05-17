Northland Capmk Weighs in on Target Hospitality Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Target Hospitality had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Target Hospitality Trading Up 3.4 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TH. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

TH stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.21. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76.

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,333.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $36,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,333.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Archer sold 174,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $2,708,090.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,896 over the last three months. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 35.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 47,048 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 465.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 206,433 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 348,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality

(Get Rating)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.



