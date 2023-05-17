Northland Securities Lowers Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Price Target to $8.00

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Northland Securities from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 198.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Allot Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Allot Communications from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.04. Allot Communications has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Allot Communications worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.