Nottingham Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.25. 69,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,803. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.74 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

