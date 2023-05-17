Nottingham Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,570,000 after purchasing an additional 408,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,829,000 after buying an additional 269,021 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after buying an additional 256,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.39. 265,374 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

