Nottingham Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.51. 272,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,321. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $160.99. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

