Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,249,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $48,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPYV traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,783. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

