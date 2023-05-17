Nottingham Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,288,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $375,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $249.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $258.84. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

