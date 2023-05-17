Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,708 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 115,114 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 144.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 18,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.14. 176,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,010. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

