Nottingham Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,197 shares during the quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,364,611. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.05.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

