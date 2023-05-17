Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $623,999,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after acquiring an additional 193,570 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,924,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 136,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1,422.7% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 129,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,526,000 after acquiring an additional 120,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.91. The company had a trading volume of 77,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,163. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $218.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.78.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

