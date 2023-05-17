Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 334 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.02. 2,782,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,889,898. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

