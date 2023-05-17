NU (NYSE:NU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, reports. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion.
Shares of NU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,315,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,961,465. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. NU has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.92.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NU. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.64.
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
