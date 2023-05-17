NU (NYSE:NU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, reports. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion.

NU Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,315,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,961,465. The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. NU has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NU. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.64.

Institutional Trading of NU

NU Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in NU by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NU by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,413,836 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at $236,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NU by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

