NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

NYSE:NU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,419,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,032,688. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.50 and a beta of 1.03. NU has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that NU will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NU by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413,836 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NU by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

