NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.64.
NU Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:NU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,419,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,032,688. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.50 and a beta of 1.03. NU has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.
Institutional Trading of NU
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of NU by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NU by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413,836 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NU by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
